Fight led to death of pedestrian in Saanich; major crime unit investigating

What was initially reported as a fatal crash with a pedestrian near Victoria on Tuesday may actually be a serious crime.

Vancouver Island’s major crime unit is now investigating the death on Douglas Street near the Uptown shopping centre.

Police say a 34-year-old man died at the scene after an altercation with another man. Police also say one man was arrested at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Jacqueline Best says her daughter witnessed the fight at the bus stop near the mall.

Best said she "got a panicked phone call" from her daughter at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

"She was having a panic attack, an anxiety attack," Best said. "Two gentlemen had been fighting," she added. "The other gentlemen pushed the other fellow into traffic where the garbage truck unfortunately struck him."

Police did not confirm those details Wednesday but said investigators believe the altercation led to the man’s death.

The driver of the truck is cooperating and is not a subject of the investigation, Saanich police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area of Douglas Street and Saanich Road between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday to contact investigators at 250-380-6211.