Fight over control of Rogers Communications heads to B.C. Supreme Court
A battle for control of Rogers Communications Inc. will make its way to B.C. Supreme Court today. The hearing stems from a petition filed by Edward Rogers last week that asks the court to declare legitimate a board he formed after being ousted as chair last month.
Britain can't decide whether it should send its looted treasures back to their rightful ownersBritain is once again reckoning with its imperial history during a week in which two ceremonies were held to mark the return of ancient looted artifacts to Nigeria from the UK.
Teen on motorized bike dies after crash with SUV in FergusA 15-year-old who was riding a motorized bike has died following a collision with an SUV on the east end of Fergus.
'We still exist': Alberta veterans reflect on lives lost, pandemic, world eventsAlberta veterans hope the purpose of Remembrance Day is not forgotten, as we approach the second Remembrance Day of the pandemic.
Edmonton weather for Nov. 1: Mild and sunny start to NovemberWe're off to a sunny and slightly warmer than average start to November in Edmonton.
Premiers congratulate Stefanson on PC leadership winPremiers across Canada are congratulating Heather Stefanson on winning Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative leadership race over the weekend.
COVID-19 in Alberta on Nov. 1New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Alberta over the Halloween weekend will be reported Monday afternoon.
Timmins Pride calls out for art submissionsTimmins Pride has been working with ATZ Equity Consulting over the past few months to collect data to find out where there are gaps in services for the 2SLGBTQ+ communities in the Cochrane and Timiskaming Districts.
Deadline arrives for City of Calgary's staff vaccine mandateCity of Calgary employees are required to disclose whether they received their COVID-19 shots and must upload their proof of vaccination records as the vaccine mandate takes effect Monday.
Flammable liquids in a lab blamed for University of Windsor fireWindsor fire officials say flammable liquids in a lab caused a fire at the University of Windsor.