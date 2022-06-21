Fight with chair and knife results in charges for Chatham men

Chatham-Kent police have charged three men after a fight in Chatham.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Michener Road at 7:18 p.m. on Monday.

Through investigation, police learned two men engaged in a physical dispute involving a knife and a chair. A third man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The 35-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters and then to the hospital for medical attention.

He was released into the hospital’s care. Police say the need for medical care was not a result of the altercation.

The 53-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of July 19.

The 51-year-old Chatham man was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was transported to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of July 19.