Fighting bankruptcy, Vancouver Aquarium now owned by U.S.-based theme-park operator

The Vancouver Aquarium has new owners in a transfer the facility says will save it from closure.

In a news release Thursday, the attraction said 100 per cent of its ownership was signed over from Ocean Wise Conservation Association to U.S.-based Herschend Enterprises.

The aquarium says the new agreement "ensures that Vancouver will continue to have a world-class aquarium with the financial strength to continue building on its 64-years of success as an animal care and animal rescue facility."

This is a breaking news update. Check back for more details.