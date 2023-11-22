iHeartRadio

Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be 'huge mistake,' BoC's Macklem warns


image.jpg
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warns fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake. The governor acknowledged during a speech Wednesday that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but he doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.
12