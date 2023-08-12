Filipino community in Timmins holds second annual Fiesta

The Filipino community in Timmins held its second annual Fiesta on Saturday. It's a time for Filipino people to celebrate their culture food and their love of dancing and singing with each other and anyone else who wished to attend.

Wet and stormy weather forced the Filipino Association in Timmins to move the festivities inside on Saturday, Aug. 12. Instead of the planned block party on Balsam Street, the party was moved into the Senator Hotel ballroom – but the poor weather did not seem to dampen spirits at the fiesta.

Estela Chow, a local business owner organizes the event which also offers free food because she said helping each other is also what Filipinos do.

“Get together is the main thing you know," said Chow.

"It’s good to share the love that we have to everybody. Family, friends. It doesn’t matter if they’re blood related, they’re family to us. Every time you see a Filipino you’re just so excited to see your own kababayan."

Vendors were also on site to sell traditional baked goods.