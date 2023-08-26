'Fill Up the Bus' event fundraises for London, Ont. kids

With back to school season just around the corner, Mission Services London held its ‘Full Up the Bus’ event on Saturday afternoon.

The fundraiser helps children at Rotholme Family Shelter secure necessary supplies for the first day back to school in September, including lined notebooks, gym shorts and reusable water bottles.

The event kicked off Saturday at 797 York St. and ran from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. It included interactive games, face painting, a balloon artist, and a colouring mural.

Tara Saunders of Mission Services London was overjoyed by the generosity of the community.

“This fundraiser actually allows the kids to go pick a back to school, outfit, some running shoes, some backpacks that helps with their self-worth, that helps them get excited about going to school, maybe starting a new place,” she explained.

Stacey Wilson-Pye, program supervisor of Rotholme Family Shelter, said the fundraiser allows children the opportunity to pick their own school supplies "with dignity and optimism," as going back to school, especially if switching schools, can be an anxious experience for children staying in a shelter.

A full catalogue of needed items can be found online, and donations can be made in person or on the Mission Services London website.

The event runs from Aug. 1 until Sept. 30.