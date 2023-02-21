Film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry hitting Canadian theatres end of April

The new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry will be hitting Canadian theatres in just over two months.

'BlackBerry' was filmed locally, stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton, and depicts the history of the BlackBerry line of phones.

The screenplay was adapted from a book about the rise and fall of the tech firm.

The film will hit Canadian theatres April 28.

'BlackBerry' had its world debut at the Berlin International Film Festival last week.