Film crews in Brantford, Ont. shooting new holiday movie


A Brantford roadside diner is used as a backdrop for the Netflix production Let it Snow in 2019. (Submitted/City of Brantford)

Brantford residents are being advised to expect delays and detours in the university district this week with film crews in town shooting a new movie, Undercover Holiday.

An update on the City of Brantford’s website says filming will take place between 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.

Crews will be shooting exterior scenes along Dalhousie Street – from George Street to Market Street – and George Street – from Darling Street to Dalhousie Street.

The city says the area will be decorated in “winter holiday looks” including artificial snow.

Undercover Holiday follows a pop star returning home for the holidays as she rebuilds lost friendships, discovers love and evades an unwanted fan, the city says.

More information on road closures is available here.

