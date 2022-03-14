iHeartRadio

Film production means closures of airport tunnel traffic until Thursday

Drivers who use the airport tunnel in northeast Calgary should be aware of closures over the next few days to accommodate a movie shoot.

The westbound lanes were closed at 5 a.m. Monday and will stay closed until Wednesday at 5 a.m., then the entire tunnel will be shut down until Thursday at 9 p.m.

Officials haven't said which production is causing the shutdown, but the HBO series The Last of Us has been filming around southern Alberta in recent weeks.

The six-lane airport tunnel connects Barlow Trail to 36th Street N.E.

AIRPORT TUNNEL CLOSURES: The Airport Tunnel's westbound lanes will be closed starting Monday, March 14 at 5 am until March 16 at 5 am. Then Airport Tunnel will be fully closed on March 16 at 5am until March 17 at 9 p.m. These closures are for movie filming. #yyctraffic pic.twitter.com/Lx9ta6ysom

— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 13, 2022
