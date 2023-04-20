Film production to close several streets in Brantford, possible pyrotechnics during filming

The City of Brantford says several streets will be closed later this month for five days to allow a film production to shoot a “pivotal bank-heist scene” that may involve explosions and pyrotechnics.

The city said the cast and crew of ‘Dark Planet’ will be filming scenes at the corner of Colborne Street and Queen Street, with primary filming dates set to occur between April 30 and May 4.

The crews arrived in the city on Wednesday to begin setting up for filming, which means Queen Street from Dalhousie Street to Colborne Street is now closed until May 9 at 9 a.m.

“The production may use explosives, pyrotechnics, fires/burning, simulated gunfire, mock weapons/officers/vehicles, drones/UAV, and simulated street brawls,” the city said in a news release.

The city said the production will be filming a pivotal bank-heist scene involving interior and exterior sets including a crowd scene with approximately 125 background performers.

Once filming is underway, Colborne Street from Brant Avenue to Harmony Square, King Street from Dalhousie Street to Colborne Street and Queen Street from Darling Street to Dalhousie Street will be closed.

The city said these closures will last from April 30 at 5 a.m. to May 5 at 5 a.m.

During filming hours, intermittent traffic control will occur on Dalhousie Street at Queen Street.

The production has been granted a noise exemption permit as filming may occur until 2 a.m. on some days.

The production basecamp – the area that holds the trailers – will be at 101 Market Street South.

“Cast, crew, and support vehicles will be parked at the Earl Haig Family Fun Park at 101 Market Street South as well as on private or institutional lots in the near vicinity,” the filming notice reads.

Part of Municipal Lot 4 at Dalhousie Street and King Street will also be used for equipment parking from April 19 to May 9.

The production is not listed on the Directors Guild on Canada Hot List.