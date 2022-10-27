Film starring Richard Gere shooting in Kitchener next week

Waterloo region residents may get another chance to meet Richard Gere on Monday when the film he is starring in comes to Kitchener.

“The upcoming Richard Gere film “Longing” will be filming in downtown Kitchener early next week. Filming is set to begin on Monday, Oct. 31, between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m,” the City of Kitchener said in a news release.

The city said residents and businesses may experience some short intermittent traffic disruptions in the King Street East and Queen Street South area to accommodate the filming.

Gere made waves with fans this week when he was spotted filming Longing in Cambridge’s Galt area on Wednesday.

Fans were seen waiting in the cold, drizzly weather hoping to catch a glimpse of the Pretty Woman star.

It is unclear if Gere will be present during the filming in Kitchener.

According to the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the film explores the story of a wealthy bachelor in his 60s who discovers his Canadian ex-girlfriend gave birth to a son he never knew 20 years ago and that the boy has died.

"As he explores his dead son's life and gets to know him vicariously through those closest to him, Daniel is forced to evaluate the life choices that have led him to this crossroad," the database says.

The film started shooting on Sept. 24 and is scheduled to end on Oct. 31, according to the Directors Guild of Canada.