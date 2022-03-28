Filmed break in leads to arrest

Wellington County OPP have made an arrest in a break and enter that was caught on camera on Wednesday.

According to police, they received multiple tips from the public after posting a video of the man looking in the fridge of an Elora home last week.

UPDATE: Multiple tips lead to an arrest in a #WellingtonOPP B&E investigation in #Elora. Thank you! ^JC @CentrWellington @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/awW0svj19G

Police said the tips helped lead to the arrest.