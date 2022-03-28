Filmed break in leads to arrest
Wellington County OPP have made an arrest in a break and enter that was caught on camera on Wednesday.
According to police, they received multiple tips from the public after posting a video of the man looking in the fridge of an Elora home last week.
UPDATE: Multiple tips lead to an arrest in a #WellingtonOPP B&E investigation in #Elora. Thank you! ^JC @CentrWellington @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/awW0svj19G— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 27, 2022
Police said the tips helped lead to the arrest.
-
-
Vatican insider expects residential school apology in CanadaAuthor and long-time Vatican correspondent Gerard O'Connell expects Pope Francis will want to be in Canada to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
-
High school garden boxes project gets wave of community support in TimminsThe involvement of a Timmins high school woodworking class in a community-funded garden box project is seeing an outpouring of community support, with groups asking for their own student-made pieces.
-
Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dead at 62Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has died at 62, the team announced Monday.
-
'We were lucky to get on this flight': Ukrainians arrive in Edmonton on donated planeDozens of Ukrainians who fled the war in their home country arrived in Edmonton Monday night.
-
-
'Infringement of my rights': Man with MS speaks out about Stanley Park traffic changesRobert Best says traffic changes implemented in Stanley Park early in the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact on people with disabilities.
-
'Bloody cold': Heating situation at Ontario nursing home leaves some residents trying to keep warmA Whitby, Ont. nursing home had the heat back on Monday afternoon after a “heating situation” created chilly conditions for some residents inside the facility.
-
RCMP search for three people following home invasion; one person shotManitoba RCMP are searching for three suspects after investigators say a home in Benito, Man. was broken into and one person was shot.