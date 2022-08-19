Filmed-in-B.C. Virgin River dethrones Stranger Things for most-streamed show
It appears more people opted for the romance between Mel and Jack of Virgin River than the upside down of Stranger Things.
The filmed-in-B.C. series topped Nielsen's streaming rankings during the week of July 18 to 24, knocking Stranger Things down to the second spot.
Season four of Virgin River debuted on July 20. During that week, Netflix's Hallmark-style romantic drama racked up more than 2.6 billion minutes of viewing.
Previously, Stranger Things had landed in the top spot for seven consecutive weeks.
Virgin River follows the story of a nurse practitioner who moves from Los Angeles to a remote Northern California town and finds love with a local bar owner.
It stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan.
The series features several picturesque filming spots throughout B.C., including in Vancouver, Burnaby, Squamish and Port Coquitlam.
Nielsen's streaming ratings only record TV viewings and don't include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices.
The ratings also only reflect audiences in the U.S. who stream shows from Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video.
