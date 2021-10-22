Filming to close roads in Calgary's downtown core again this weekend
A road in Calgary's downtown core will be closed this weekend for a film shoot, marking the second such closure in a week.
Starting on Saturday, First Street S.W. will be closed between 11th and 13th Avenue S.W. for "movies filming," according to the City of Calgary.
The closure starts at 5 a.m. and doesn't wrap up until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.
The filming will also see reduced lanes on 12th Avenue S.W. at First Street S.W.
Last weekend, the Fourth Avenue flyover was closed for the filming of HBO's The Last of Us, a series based on the video game by the same name.
�� New video of Pedro Pascal (Joel), Anna Torv (Tess) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) filming #TheLastofUs HBO
�� alex403 Reddit pic.twitter.com/qBMLxtkiuJ
Another TV show called Under the Banner of Heaven is also filming in Calgary right now, starring Andrew Garfield, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Wyatt Russell and Rory Culkin, among others.
-
Hindu community holds peaceful protest against attacks in BangladeshCalgary’s Hindu community gathered in a peaceful protest to condemn the attacks against Hindus in Bangladesh in recent days that have resulted in deaths.
-
Spooky times in Griesbach for 2nd annual Pumpkin WalkHundreds of pumpkins and spooky creatures descended on Griesbach Saturday for the second annual Pumpkin Walk.
-
Lindholm's 2nd hat trick lifts Flames past Caps 4-3 in OTElias Lindholm completed his second career hat trick with a one-timer 2:46 into overtime, and the Calgary Flames beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Saturday.
-
-
U of R Cougars men's hockey game postponed following positive COVID-19 casesA University of Regina Cougars men’s hockey game has been postponed after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the program.
-
Burnout reaches new levels for Sask. health-care workers: psychiatristAs the province moves to ease pressure on hospitals through patient transfers and federal help, healthcare workers say they're experiencing a new level of burnout.
-
Police investigate afternoon shooting in FalconridgeCalgary police are investigating a shooting in the northeast community of Falconridge.
-
Shooting threat circulated online about Moose Jaw high school: policeMoose Jaw police investigated a school shooting threat that originated on social media on Saturday.
-
Crew members rescued as container ship burns off B.C. coastA container ship is burning in the waters south of Victoria on Saturday, hours after the vessel dropped 40 shipping containers into the ocean west of Vancouver Island.