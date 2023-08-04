Filming wraps on Sault-based movie

While a writers strike continues in Hollywood, the northern Ontario film industry is still making movies.

Sault Ste. Marie-based Rusty Halo Productions just wrapped shooting on a film by a New York director and writer, which features some big-name Canadian talent.

Nicola Rose knew she wanted her film to take place in Canada, but wasn't sure where at first.

"It ended up being Sault Ste. Marie, and it was really the perfect place to set the film," said Rose.

Her film, ‘Magnetosphere,’ is described as a coming-of-age story about a young girl named Maggie, played by Shayelin Martin. Sharing the screen are Canadian actors Colin Mochrie, Patrick McKenna and Debra McGrath.

Rebeka Herron, owner of Rusty Halo Productions, said the Sault has been a hidden gem for filmmaking.

"There's a great theatre community here with six theatre companies, so there's a lot of resources that way, there's a small film community, but I think we're now starting to grow it more and more and more," said Herron.

She said the writers strike south of the border has had little impact on the local film industry.

"We don't really do a lot of Hollywood films up here, at least with us, but I think that makes us a little bit different and how we can still survive during strike time," she said.

Meantime, Rose sees great movie-making potential in Northern Ontario.

"A lot of places like northern Ontario have wonderful incentives to bring people in and do films," said Rose.

"So, I hope a lot more people realize this is here and come and do films here, because it's been an amazing place to make a movie."

Magnetosphere is expected to be finished in February 2024.