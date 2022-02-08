Filmmaker with roots in the north brings attention to an Englehart artist

A Toronto-based filmmaker who grew up in Englehart, Ont., a small town in northeastern Ontario, knows how challenging it is to make a go of one's art.

Nicholas Koscik said he had to move to southern Ontario to attend school and get connected to the Canadian film industry.

This past fall, Koscik returned to his hometown to reconnect with a childhood friend to pitch an idea.

He asked Jayden Martin, a musician, photographer and writer, if he'd be willing to be featured in a documentary and to share what life is like in northern Ontario as an artist who's overcoming addiction and other mental health issues.

“People can relate to the fact that if they are in a similar position as Jayden as an artist, you know, they’re not alone trying to make their art happen in the north," said Koscik

"Which is excellent, but another big part of it, too, is I think it’s important to focus on the arts in the north because there isn’t a whole lot of funding."

Martin said he's never found something quite as honest and as enjoyable as working on a film.

"It heavily relies on the truth; you can't stray from the truth," he said." I was hoping I could help people going through similar struggles."

The documentary, called, 'Dear Friend, Where Have You Gone,' is now in post-production and when complete, Koscik said he'll submit it to festivals, and hopes to sell it to a network.

He said he's grateful for the support he received from the Town of Englehart and is excited about showcasing his hometown on the big screen.