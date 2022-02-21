'Filthy' Calgary restaurant ordered to close by Alberta Health Services

Noting the "entire premises was filthy with dust, food debris and grime," Alberta Health Services ordered a southwest Calgary restaurant to close until it undergoes rigorous cleaning and staff can be better trained.

"This includes but is not limited to cupboards, shelves, food preparation surfaces, ceilings, walls, floors and food equipment," reads the Feb. 16 written order, which followed a verbal order from the day before.

It says an inspection of PurrTea, in the 1800 block of Sirocco Drive S.W., found numerous issues, including food being served and stored at the wrong temperature and food processing equipment and utensils that were dirty.

Used cleaning cloths were also stored on food preparation areas.

The inspection found chicken served was reheated to an internal temperature of 65 C and rice from the day before being left in a cooker, which was measured at 18 C.

An open can of condensed milk stored in a cooler also showed signs of oxidation.

"Water had accumulated under the front kitchen handwashing sink," it read. "Mould growth and insects such as flies and spiders were observed in this area."

The order calls for cleaning to be done, and food handling techniques to be improved.

A manager must also complete a food safety course.

When contacted on Monday, a manager at the PurrTea location said the store was open and the violations had been dealt with. The order remained on the AHS website, however. An AHS spokesperson said more information would be available on Tuesday.