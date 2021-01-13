Final arguments over criminal responsibility in an Abbotsford high school stabbing case are scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Gabriel Klein was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault in March for fatally stabbing a student and wounding another at a high school in 2016.

In November, Klein told the court he lost control of his thoughts and feelings on the day of the stabbings.

The court has heard Klein has schizophrenia and he testified that he saw a witch and a zombie with maggots coming out of its back, not the two girls.