Final arguments underway for teen charged in Bradley Pogue's death

Final arguments are underway for a teen charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bradley Pogue.

Pogue was 24 years old when he was fatally shot in a Cambridge plaza in November 2018.

On Tuesday, the Crown argued the teen, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, should be found guilty of second-degree murder.

"When you point a loaded firearm at someone's head in close proximity and say 'if you move, I'll shoot' and you do shoot, that's second-degree murder," the Crown said during court on Tuesday.

During the trial, court heard the teen shot Pogue during a drug deal.

Court heard the teen pointed a gun at Pogue during the drug exchange and said "what's worth more, this pound of weed or your life?"

The defence suggested the accuse pulled the trigger because Pogue lunged towards the teen to try to swipe the gun away from him, suggesting the teen was scared.

The Crown, however, tried to disprove self-defence in Tuesday's closing arguments.

"You can't pull a firearm and claim self-defence when they're self-defending themselves against you," the Crown said.

"It's bringing up so many horrible, horrible moments of what Bradley went through for no reason at all," said Pogue's mother, Hayley Schultz, on Tuesday afternoon after the Crown's arguments had ended. "I just want justice for Bradley."

The Crown argued the teen planned to rob Pogue with a loaded gun in order to help another man name Adam De-Gannes, who owed the teen money.

"This is the catalyst for what set the chain of events," the Crown said.

Two people have already been tried in this case. Amber Craig was sentenced to 18 months' house arrest after pleading guilty to obstructing justice. De-Gannes is service a six-year sentence for manslaughter.

The defence is expected to deliver closing arguments on Wednesday.