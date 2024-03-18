Final blast of winter expected on Tuesday as spring finally arrives

Spring is officially in the air as of Tuesday night, but that isn't stopping Mother Nature from sending one final wallop of snow and frigid air through London and the surrounding area.

According to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison, a winter weather travel advisory is in effect for parts of Bruce County, Grey County and the Bruce Peninsula as the next wave of snowfall makes its way through midwestern Ontario.

"Some areas can expect 10 to 15 cm of snow on Tuesday," said Atchison. "South of that, snowfall amounts are trace to a couple of cm towards London, Elgin County just some flurries, Oxford will see trace amounts of snow — but in through Central Huron and Perth County, and southern Grey and Bruce, you could see 5-10 [cm]."

Despite spring officially arriving on Tuesday at 11:06 p.m., the region will see a final burst of winter before the season ends with wind chill values of – 10 expected in the morning, followed by a daytime high of 3 C.

Atchison said daytime highs will be below normal over the next several days, hovering at approximately 0 C.

The normal for this time of year is 6 C with the low around -3 C.

London's upcoming forecast

Tuesday: Flurries ending near noon then cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. High 3 C. Wind chill – 10 in the morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High 0 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High – 1 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.