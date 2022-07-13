Final body from capsized boat pulled from Spray Lakes Reservoir

RCMP officials confirm the third and final body has been located in the Spray Lakes Reservoir in connection with a weekend boating accident.

A boat carrying four people capsized in the lake near the Spray Lakes Campground in Spray Valley Provincial Park, just south of Canmore, on Sunday afternoon.

One person made it to shore, another was found dead on Sunday and the remaining two boaters were unaccounted for that day.

A search team, including a cadaver dog, located one of the missing men dead in the water on Monday while the body of the fourth boater was found Tuesday afternoon.

The identities of the three deceased boaters, as well as the surviving member of the group, have not been released.