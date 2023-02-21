Final call to buy tickets for RVH 50/50 draw to support its tiniest patients

There are only hours left to purchase tickets for this month's RVH auxiliary community 50/50 draw.

The monthly draw raises money for the neo-natal intensive care unit expansion at RVH.

"The neo-natal unit right now is very small, so we are looking at expanding that and giving more privacy so children and parents can be together," said Pat Ummels, RVH Auxiliary vice president.

According to RVH, the auxiliary has raised nearly half of its $2.5 million commitment for the project.

In February, more than $10,000 in early bird prizes had been given away as the jackpot grew.

Tickets for February can be purchased on the RVH auxiliary website until midnight tonight.