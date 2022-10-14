Final chance to vote in advance polls for Ottawa's municipal election

The city of Ottawa is holding an Advance Vote Day today, a final chance for residents to cast their vote for mayor, councillor and school board trustee ahead of Election Day.

More than 44,000 people have cast ballots during the first Advance Vote Day and the four Special Advance Voting Days held in September.

Polling stations will be open for Advance Vote Day 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across the city of Ottawa.

You can verify where and when you can vote on your voter notification letter or by using the Where do I Vote Tool on the city of Ottawa's election page. The city of Ottawa says all electors will be required to present a piece of identification in order to receive a ballot at their voting place. The ID must show your name and address, and photo identification is not required.

A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa last week showed Catherine McKenney leads Mark Sutcliffe in a tight race for mayor. The poll found 29 per cent of respondents said they would vote for McKenney, compared to 24 per cent for Sutcliffe and nine per cent for Bob Chiarelli.

The final chance to vote is Election Day on Monday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VOTES CAST

Today is the final day of six days of advance voting for the city of Ottawa's municipal election.

A total of 26,773 votes were cast during the first Advance Vote Day on Oct. 7.

The city says 18,876 votes were cast during the four Special Advance Vote Days on Sept. 24, Sept. 25, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.