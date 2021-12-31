Final COVID-19 case update of the year coming from B.C. health officials

The final COVID-19 case update of the year is coming from B.C.'s Health Ministry Friday, with more data on how many people tested positive with a PCR test in the past 24 hours.

Friday's COVID-19 update is expected to be released in a written statement in the afternoon. It will only have information on PCR test results, and won't include a clear picture of who tested positive for the disease using a rapid test. It also won't include data on the number people forgoing testing under the provincial health officer's new recommendations.

Thursday's case-count snapshot suggested at least 4,383 more people tested positive for the disease, which shattered the previous daily record of 2,944.

Active cases also hit a record Thursday, at 17,537. As well, six more outbreaks in health-care facilities were announced.

Last week, officials issued new guidelines around who should get the tests. Those who are vaccinated, are not considered high risk and have mild symptoms were told that instead of heading to a testing centre, they should just assume they have the disease and self-isolate.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione