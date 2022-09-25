Final day for Beakerhead in downtown Calgary

It's the final day for Calgary's most wonderfully weird and whimsical festival, Beakerhead.

It kicked off Friday night at TELUS Spark, but the mashup of art , science and engineering can be enjoyed Sunday afternoon at Century Gardens, at Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue, where admission is free.

Sunday evening, there will be a closing night concert at Dickens Pub, headlined by Beakerhead co-founder Jay Ingram.

For more information, go to beakerhead.com.

