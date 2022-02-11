Final evacuation orders lifted in B.C. community more than 3 years after landslides
Final evacuation orders have been lifted for an area of northeastern British Columbia affected by slow-moving landslides that began more than three years ago.
A notice on the Peace River Regional District website says the orders covering several properties and sections of two roads near the community of Old Fort have been rescinded.
Evacuation orders and alerts were issued in October 2018 and June 2020, after a steep hill slumped above the community of about 50 homes.
The only road connecting Old Fort to the nearby city of Fort St. John was first cut off during a severe slide, then torrential rain caused the hillside to slip more.
Thirty-five residents filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court one year ago alleging negligence and a breach of charter rights to health and security because access to their properties was not “stable and assured.”
A report in December from the Transportation Ministry promised further geotechnical studies and said the best option for access to Old Fort is the existing road alignment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.
-
Second beluga transferred from Marineland to U.S aquarium diesAn aquarium in Connecticut has announced that a beluga originally transferred from Marineland in Niagara Falls, Ont. has died.
-
Halifax police brace for disruptions from planned trucker protest SaturdayPolice are appealing for the public's patience as they brace for a 'freedom convoy' scheduled to hit downtown Halifax on Saturday.
-
Second man charged in Prince Albert homicideA second man has been charged in a Prince Albert homicide.
-
A 100-year-old temperature record fell in B.C. on ThursdaySeveral communities in the B.C. Interior saw record-high temperatures on Thursday, in most cases breaking previous records by multiple degrees Celsius.
-
Alberta union takes fight over Kenney's Bill 1 to the Supreme CourtThe Kenney government's Bill 1, better known as the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act, violates Albertans' rights to protest on public property, says one of the province's largest labour unions, and that's why it is forging ahead with a legal challenge.
-
-
Video series hopes to ignite girls' passion for scienceA University of Guelph physics professor is hoping to get more girls hooked on science on the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
-
Driver killed Friday in collision near Haliburton, Ont.One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday just after noon on Highway 35 in the Township of Algonquin Highlands.
-
911 dispatcher in England helps save Ont. woman who called the wrong Durham policeEmergency dispatchers in Durham, England were able to assist a woman in Durham, Ont. in a moment of crisis after she called the wrong police station.