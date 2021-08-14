Final farewell tour to former Penetanguishene Secondary School

With many feeling close ties to the building, a final farewell tour was held for a well-known building in Penetanguishene.

On Saturday, hundreds turned out to 51 Dunlop Street East, formerly known as Penetanguishene Second School, for a final walkthrough ahead of the demolition of the former education centre.

"We wanted to provide this opportunity for the community because it is such an iconic and memorable building for the community and lots of people outside of the community," says Jeff Lees, the chief administrative officer for the town of Penetanguishene. "In addition, we wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to provide us with their requests on potential things in the building that they may wish to take away."

Lees says he's heard from many residents who are disappointed the building will be torn down. In May council voted for its demolition and asbestos abatement.

Officials limited attendance to Saturday's walkthrough due to COVID-19 protocols.

"In a very short period of time, we filled up our 250 spots," says Lees. "I think it speaks volumes to the dedication and the involvement of the community with this particular city. So it, without a doubt, has been fantastic and overwhelming."

Officials say with interest so high for Saturday's event that they are considering holding an additional walkthrough opportunity before the demolition.