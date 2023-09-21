Final few days of summer starts with a chill, but temperatures rise with clear, sunny skies
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
There are still a few more days of summer officially, but it was a chilly start to the day Thursday in Ottawa, with single digit temperatures.
At 7 a.m., the temperature hovered only around 7 C, but According to Environment Canada, the high will be 22 C. It will be clear skies and very sunny.
Overnight, it will be clear to start but fog patches will develop before morning, the low will be 6 C.
To end the work week the forecast for Friday calls for 23 C and sunny skies.
Saturday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of 23 C.
Sunday is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
-
Northern Ont. woman turns 100A milestone birthday was celebrated at Red Oaks Villa in Sudbury Friday.
-
Hands-free plane completes test flights in northeastern Ont.A Toronto-based company conducted test flights of its autonomous plane in northeastern Ontario recently.
-
Crum powers Redblacks past Roughriders 36-28It was dicey towards the end, but the Ottawa Redblacks can breathe a little easy after ending a lengthy winless skid.
-
Culture Days kick-off in Sault Ste. MarieThe Fall Rendezvous at the Ermatinger Clergue National Historic Site in the Sault is in full swing.
-
Fallen South Simcoe officer honoured by hundreds of colleagues in annual 'Run to Remember'A fallen South Simcoe Police officer was honoured by hundreds of officers Friday on a journey that was near and dear to his heart.
-
Northern Ont. couple shares their story to show the importance of organ donationA Greater Sudbury couple is sharing their experience with a kidney exchange-type program.
-
Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin moving into cabinetA local MPP is taking a big step forward in light of the sudden resignation of one of her colleagues.
-
Zelenskyy, accompanied by Trudeau, greets large crowd of supporters in TorontoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is greeting a large crowd of supporters at a Canadian Armed Forces facility in Toronto.
-
Blue Jays win 6-2 in Game 1 against Tampa Bay RaysThe Toronto Blue Jays won 6-2 Friday in the first of a 3-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.