Final Grand Slam Curling event takes over Regina

The Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling season is hosting its final event of the season, the KIOTI Tractor Champions Cup this week at the Co-operators Centre in Regina.

Regina’s Team Knapp, lead by skip Kelly Knapp, did not qualify but received a local invite.

“We got very lucky obviously to have this event land here because we didn’t qualify but we were fortunate enough to get a local invite because we had a really good season here,” he said.

Knapp has lost both his opening draws. On Tuesday, Knapp’s rink from the Highland Curling Club fell 7-2 to Brendan Bottcher. On Wednesday, Knapp fell 8-2 to Team Mouatt after five ends.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t really pull my weight out there today. The team played pretty good honestly just to be playing the World Champs out there in front of the home crowd. We did make a few shots out there and we could hear them cheering us on so it was really special,” Knapp said.

Knapp’s team represented Saskatchewan at the 2023 Brier where they finished with a 4-4 record. Now, the team is using both that experience and this event to gain some confidence on the ice.

“It’s huge. I’ve never curled past the start of February before, like to get past the tankard was incredible. You’re curling into March at the Brier then to get this type of opportunity is just super special, and just [to get to play] against the best teams in the world, right?,” Knapp exclaimed.

“We’re not playing bad by any means but you give them an inch and they take a yard, right? When you’re playing the Sask. tour, you can get away with a little bit, so it gets us talking, ‘We’re going to have to work on this next season.’”

Now that Team Knapp has had a taste of the Brier and the event is coming to Regina in 2024, he knows the team gaining any experience will help them hopefully earn a berth on home soil in less than a year.

“To be able to play in front of the Saskatchewan crowd and Regina would just be amazing. We’re going to be working even harder next year. We’ve tasted it now and we know that if we put in more work, that we can do better. We don’t just want to go and participate in the Brier, we want to get better and make a playoff run,” Knapp said.

The KIOITI Tractor Champions Cup is the sixth and final event of the season. It features 12 men’s and women’s teams who have won tour titles to qualify. The top six teams overall will qualify for Saturday’s quarterfinals. The top two will receive a bye to the semifinals.

The finals are scheduled for Sunday at the Co-operators Centre.

