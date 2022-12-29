Final man of 7 charged in drug trafficking investigation arrested: CFSEU-BC
A wanted man who was among seven people charged earlier this month in connection with a drug trafficking investigation has been arrested, B.C.’s anti-gang unit announced Thursday.
Lukas Tassone, 34, was arrested on Dec. 23 and released while awaiting the court process, according to a release by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.
On Dec. 6, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved criminal charges against all seven suspects, including Tassone’s 28-year-old brother Roman. The siblings are both from Vancouver.
The other suspects are 39-year-old Jason Lutar and 51-year-old Allan Arcangel, also of Vancouver; 31-year-old Matthew Shaw, of Tsawwassen; 41-year-old Courtney Lafreniere, of Maple Ridge; and 34-year-old Oakley Charest, of Vernon.
“The investigation has resulted in the seizure of firearms, various illegal drugs, and 25 criminal charges against individuals, including a full-patch member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club’s Haney Chapter,” Sgt. Brenda Winpenny wrote in the CFSEU-BC’s latest release on the arrests.
