Final night at Landmark Cinemas Kitchener

A local theatre is rolling final credits for good.

Landmark Cinemas Kitchener is showing its final slate of movies Thursday night after 25 years in business. For some, it’s the end of an era.

“It’s been a part of the community,” said Ryan Dion, VP of operations for Landmark Cinemas Canada. “It was the first stadium seating and auditorium building in the area.”

An expired building lease and the high cost of necessary upgrades led to the decision, Dion explained.

Some former employees of the Kitchener location were on hand Thursday to reminisce about working at the theatre.

"It's really sad to see the landscape change, but simultaneously this was the best job I ever had," a former employee said. "It's so nice to have everyone come back tonight and see these faces I haven't seen in years and to see that we all loved this job."

Landmark is now shifting focus to its Waterloo location, where it will install IMAX screens and upgrade seating to keep up with modern trends.

“It really is that immersive experience and that's really what going to the movies is all about, is that experience,” Dion said. “The pandemic proved that you can't take that away.”

MOVIE THEATRES WORK TO INNOVATE

Dion said the decision to shutdown the Kitchener location isn’t the result of pandemic fallout or a dwindling industry.

Still, it has been a tough few years for theatres across the board.

“There is a world in which movie theatres will survive and I think there is a world where people will get up off their sofas and go see movies,” CTV film critic Richard Crouse said. “When one closes down, it doesn't necessarily have to be a harbinger for the entire industry.”

Waterloo Region theatres, including Kitchener’s Apollo Cinema, says the Landmark closure is a blow for movie lovers.

“It's always disappointing to see a movie theatre closing,” said Apollo Cinema owner Daniel Demois.

Demois said the Apollo has slowly been seeing a rebound in business following the pandemic. Interactive experiences are one way they’re drawing people to the big screen.

“We're trying to continue to do whatever we can to just keep people coming out and I do think we're starting to see a bit more growth than we were even a year ago,” Demois said.

So while the curtain closes at Landmark Kitchener, there are still options for local film fans.

“It's not like some of the smaller markets where it leaves and you don't have anything,” Dion said. “There's still lots of choices in the market to be able to check out a movie.”

JOB LOSSES

With Landmark Kitchener closing, full-time managers will be transferred to the Waterloo Landmark location. But there aren’t enough part-time positions to absorb everyone working part-time at the Kitchener cinema. Those staff member are being encouraged to apply to Waterloo and will be considered on a case by case basis.