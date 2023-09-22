Final official day of summer will be full of sunshine
The final official day of summer will be sunny, clear and warm.
According to Environment Canada, morning fog patches will clear to sunny skies and the high for Friday will be 23 C.
Overnight it will be clear with some fog patches developing before morning, the low is expected to be 7 C.
Fall arrives this weekend with the forecast on Saturday expected to be sunny with some clouds and a high of 22 C.
Sunday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of showers and a high of 21 C.
Monday is expected to be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a high of 20 C.
