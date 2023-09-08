Final phase begins for Assumption Church interior restoration

The final phase of the interior restoration has begun at Our Lady of the Assumption Church.

Pull Mullins, who is leading the restoration effort, says it’s rewarding to see the project coming together.

“This is an exciting time for us,” says Mullins. “Four years ago today, the parish was able to go back into the church because we completed phase one, which was the roof and new heating system and that was kind of like getting on first base.”

Next was completing the east side of the church, the ceiling and wall.

After that, they got the west side done and now they’ve moved on to reassembling putting the Mary's altar back in place and Mary's chapel.

Puppattello And Sons Construction crew have returned the delicate alter its proper place in Mary’s Chapel. This altar is over 20’ high and weighs over 3,000 lbs. It has intricate carved woodwork and will be returned to its place under a hand painted mural of Our Lady of the Assumption.

Mullins says the original masterpiece has been cleaned and restored by the restoration artist Lori Le Mare who has been commissioned to restore many historic canvases including the Colonial Building in Charlottetown, Dundurn Castle in Hamilton and Osgoode Hall in Toronto.

The replacement of the altar represents the completion of the interior restoration of the entire west wall and ceiling of Assumption Church.

The final portion also involves finishing the centre of the church, which they’ve already started.

The Oregon has been disassembled and is being stored in either side of the balcony.

The plaster consolidator is already on site and starting to restore the plaster in the ceiling.

Mullins says the community has been very supportive with fundraising.

“Our progress is dependent on the fundraising,” says Mullins. “We could actually complete the interior of the church next year if we’re able to secure the funds to do it.”

He says the project is well over the $5-million dollar mark and all the work that has been done has been paid for and they are determined the parish won’t have a big debt to carry.

“Between now and Christmas we have to raise another $200,000 to $250,000 and it’s really critical that we do that.”

Built in 1842, the church was recognized in a top 10 list of endangered heritage facilities in Canada.