Final play of Blyth Festival season sets stage for ticket push

“The Real McCoy” is a story about an Ontario-born man of African American descent, that no one thought could create one of the most important inventions of the late 1800s.

“He was just shovelling coal in a steam engine, and then one day he realized, ‘Wait, I can make a steam engine more efficient by creating a lubricating cup that keeps it all lubricating while it’s running’,” said Playwright and Director Andrew Moodie.

The ultimate underdog story of the Ontario born Elijah McCoy wraps up the Blyth Festival’s first ever indoor-outdoor season. With three plays at the Blyth Memorial Hall, and The Donnelly’s Trilogy at the outdoor Harvest Stage.

While critical acclaim has been attained, according to Blyth officials, ticket sales have not quite met expectations.

“We’re probably about 12 per cent from our goal for the season. In terms of matching pre-COVID levels, we’re not quite there yet. Which is a trend industry wide. We’re all still working towards getting back to what we were in 2019,” said Blyth Festival General Manager Rachael King.

While the return of the Blyth Festival may not be meeting its financial targets, it’s been welcomed by local businesses who were without their main attraction for more than two years.

“It’s been a great summer. We’ve had a lot of people coming in. They’re starting to get to know us. They’re even bringing their friends back,” said Hans Veenvliet, co-owner of the Wild Goose Studio right across the street from the Blyth Memorial Hall.

On stage, the pressure is on The Real McCoy to push the Blyth Festival back to pre-COVID audience levels, which typically ranged between 20,000-25,000 patrons each summer.

“Even though he had terrible odds against him, he was able to create an incredible industry and company, and make a huge impact on the world. Part of what he developed is still used today, even in the space shuttle. Part of his technology is still used by NASA today,” said Moodie.

“We’re in the final push. Really happy to bring people back to Blyth in volumes, and help animate this town,” said King.

The Blyth Festival season continues until September 9.