Final push for Christmas Cheer to meet holiday goal

This weekend marks the final push for donations for the Barrie and District Christmas Cheer (BDCC) campaign.

Every year, the organization supports families in need at Christmas.

While the organization has raised $206,000 so far, they are still short of meeting their $250,000 goal.

BDCC helps 1700 families across Simcoe County and relies heavily on donations from the community and local partnerships.

Donations will continue to be accepted throughout the weekend.

Donations can be made online or by texting the word 'CHEER' to 3033.