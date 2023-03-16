Final report into N.S. mass shooting to be up to 3,000 pages when released

The public inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting says its final report will be bound in seven volumes that total up to 3,000 pages.

The report is to be released on March 30 at an event in Truro, N.S., that will be webcast on the commission's website.

In an email, the inquiry said that while the report is still being finalized, it's anticipated to be "between 2,000 to 3,000 pages," and there will also be an executive summary with an overview.

In all, 22 people were shot to death on April 18-19, 2020 during the rampage, which ended when the gunman was killed by two RCMP officers at a gas station north of Halifax.

The public inquiry's mandate included examinations of the police response, the killer's access to firearms, gender-based violence, the assistance offered to those most affected, and the steps taken to inform the public as the rampage unfolded.

The commission is expected to make recommendations to improve community safety across Canada.

The inquiry says in a release the commissioners recognize their report cannot be digested in one day and encourage people to take the time needed to read it before beginning the "sustained" work required to turn the recommendations into reality.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2023.