Final sentencing in 2018 kidnapping of London, Ont. girl

Lawrence Thompson, 68, is set to be sentenced Monday in connection with the kidnapping of a four-year-old girl in 2018.

Thompson, a former school custodian, was convicted of sexual interference, sexual assault, kidnapping and abducting a child under 14 in May.

The conviction stems from the kidnapping and sexual assault of a girl in May 2018. She riding her bike when Thompson grabbed her and put her in his car near the intersection of Barker Street and Melsandra Avenue.

The sentencing hearing has already heard statements from the victim and her family, as well as from Thompson himself.

In October, Thompson described his fears and said he'd been dealing with verbal and physical abuse while at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre.

He also apologized and told the court he would regret what happened for the rest of his life.

Earlier in the hearing the victim's family detailed the impact the incident has had on them.

They have had to leave the city, they said, due to the bad memories and safety concerns, and continue to deal with the ensuing anxiety and trauma.

The girl's mother told the court, “I know my girls are strong...but in some way I know the events of that day will be with us forever.”

Both the young victim and her sister detailed the impact of the situation in their statements.

The defence is asking that Thompson be sentenced to time served, while the Crown is asking that he be sentenced to 10 years.