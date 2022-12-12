Final sexual assault suspect arrested by Windsor police

A fourth and final person wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation has been arrested.

Windsor police have arrested Kathryn Muise without incident.

According to police, the 55-year-old woman from Windsor was wanted for extortion, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

On Dec. 7, the Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into a firearms-related call at a residence located in the 900 block of Parent Avenue.

During the investigation, police learned an adult woman had been allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted at the same residence.

The victim was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people have already been arrested in connection to the case.