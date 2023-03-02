Final suspect arrested after violent assault downtown

Windsor police say they have arrested the final suspect after a violent assault in the downtown area.

William James Deans was arrested in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue Thursday night.

Deans, 52, was the fifth and final suspect arrested in connection to a beating that occurred on Feb. 6.

“We would like to thank the community for your help in locating Deans,” states a social media post from police.

Five suspects allegedly forced their way into the apartment at Glengarry Ave. and University Avenue East on Feb. 6 and severely beat a man with a metal object. Two other victims were also robbed, police say.

The victim was treated for serious injuries at the hospital.

Deans is facing charges of aggravated assault with an offensive weapon, robbery (X 2), uttering death threats, and failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.