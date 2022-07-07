Final walk to be held Friday in honour of missing Sask. woman

Family and supporters of a missing woman are set to gather Friday for a fourth and final walk in her honour.

They will start their walk from Saskatoon to North Battleford in the morning in hopes of raising awareness about the disappearance of Ashley Morin.

The 31-year-old was last seen July 10, 2018 in North Battleford.

RCMP have since determined she was the victim of a homicide.

While Friday will mark the final journey between the two cities, Morin's family says they're not giving hope they will find her.

The family is offering a $25,000 reward.