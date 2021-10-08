Final weekend to crack open a cold one in Edmonton parks
CTV News Edmonton
Kerry McAthey
The City of Edmonton’s pilot project that saw alcohol allowed in some Edmonton parks will end on Monday.
Since May 28, it’s been legal for Edmontonians to drink at 47 designated sites in seven parks around the city between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.
Some of the sites can be booked in advance, while others are first come, first served.
City administration is expected to make a recommendation to council about how to move forward now that the project is ending. Feedback can be submitted through an online survey.
