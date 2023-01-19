Finalists to be announced for Chatham’s new baseball team name
Friday is the last day for Chatham-Kent residents to pitch a name for a new baseball team.
Five finalists will be announced.
The first pitch is not scheduled to be thrown for an Inter-County Baseball League team in Chatham-Kent until May 2024, but competition is already building.
Friday is the last day organizers will be taking names from Chatham-Kent residents as part of the IBL Team Contest.
Contestants are asked to fill out an online form and submit their ideas.
Name the Team Contest - Chatham-Kent Baseball Club
Participants might win a Family Season Ticket Pass for the inaugural 2024 season.
Five finalists will be announced on Jan 20, and will win a pair of tickets to the inaugural 2024 home opener.
The winner will be announced a week later on Jan 27.
Baseball great Fergie Jenkins has been named the teams’ honorary president, and fellow Chathamite and former MLB Pitcher, Bill Atkinson, is taking on an ambassador role.
-
A mild winter means Maritimers may spot more seals on land: Wildlife expertsSpotting a seal resting on a beach or shoreline may cause a crowd to gather, but wildlife experts in Nova Scotia are sharing a timely reminder for curious spectators.
-
Parks Canada takes action to address elevated water levels on Trent-Severn WaterwayThe Trent-Severn Waterway is currently dealing with unusually high water levels in lakes Simcoe and Couchiching due to recent warm weather conditions.
-
Influential rocker David Crosby dead at 81: reportDavid Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and '70s but whose voracious drug habit landed him in prison, has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby's wife.
-
Victoria Whisky Festival returns after 3-year hiatusThe Victoria Whisky Festival is returning this weekend after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
-
Calgary man, Saskatchewan woman charged in relation to Cross Iron Mills incidentA Calgary man and Saskatchewan woman face multiple charges after police responded to reports of someone stealing gasoline from a vehicle parked outside Cross Iron Mills shopping mall.
-
Stolen mail, blank identification cards seized after forgery lab found in Richmond home: RCMPMounties seized stolen mail and thousands of blank identification cards after discovering an alleged forgery lab inside a Richmond home last month.
-
COVID-19 cases in B.C. hospitals decline to lowest level in almost 11 monthsThe number of patients in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has reached its lowest level in nearly 11 months, according to data released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
Kitchener senior warns others how deceptive scammers who target the elderly can beA Kitchener senior is warning others not to fall for a scam that primarily targets the elderly and has seen in excess of $600,000 lost locally, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Opioid epidemic leads to string of violent pharmacy heistsThe worsening opioid crisis is blamed for increased violent robberies at pharmacies, with a stretch of Davis Drive in Newmarket being targeted.