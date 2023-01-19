Finalists to be announced for Chatham’s new baseball team name

Friday is the last day for Chatham-Kent residents to pitch a name for a new baseball team.

Five finalists will be announced.

The first pitch is not scheduled to be thrown for an Inter-County Baseball League team in Chatham-Kent until May 2024, but competition is already building.

Friday is the last day organizers will be taking names from Chatham-Kent residents as part of the IBL Team Contest.

Contestants are asked to fill out an online form and submit their ideas.

Name the Team Contest - Chatham-Kent Baseball Club

Participants might win a Family Season Ticket Pass for the inaugural 2024 season.

Five finalists will be announced on Jan 20, and will win a pair of tickets to the inaugural 2024 home opener.

The winner will be announced a week later on Jan 27.

Baseball great Fergie Jenkins has been named the teams’ honorary president, and fellow Chathamite and former MLB Pitcher, Bill Atkinson, is taking on an ambassador role.