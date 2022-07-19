Finance minister defends $8K flight to North Battleford

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.

“I will work very long hours and I recognize that I will live away from home for the better part as cabinet minister,” the minister explained, during a press availability on Tuesday.

“What I will not do is drive when I am exhausted.”

The finance minister chartered Good Spirit Aviation for a Chamber of Commerce luncheon, where she was a guest speaker.

Harpauer said that her trip, which occurred in March, should not have been singled out for criticism.

“It was portrayed as one trip and that became the story rather than my overall travel which is quite low,” she said.

Harpauer has made only one other flight this year. She chartered a plane to Prince Albert, Sask. again to promote the budget. That bill was also close to $8,000, with Premier Scott Moe joining her on the flight and splitting the cost.

Todd MacKay of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation believes Harpauer owes voters an apology and a refund.

“It’s just not a good use of taxpayers’ money. It’s good for politicians to be out and chatting with folks. That part’s good but you don’t need to spend $8,000 to go to the Battlefords. It’s lovely there but even if you are leaving from Regina, you could leave first thing in the morning, pick up your Timmies, get there by lunch,” he said.

The provincial government used to own the hangar and a fleet of executive aircraft, making multiple flights weekly. That service was disbanded five years ago.

Now, cabinet ministers rarely fly within the province. So far this year, only three charter flights have been disclosed, including Donna Harpauer’s.