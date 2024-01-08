'Financial date night': Saskatoon money expert shares top tips to beat debt in 2024

Given the rising cost of living and the ongoing affordability crisis, you might be thinking about some moves you can make in 2024 to help manage your costs.

Jasmin Brown, a Saskatoon debt expert specializing in personal debt solutions at BDO Canada, acknowledges that a major challenge ahead for many is addressing a growing debt repayment gap, particularly for those who have relied on credit to get by.

Brown says the best place to start is by assessing your current situation and understanding your direction, examining your current income, expenses, savings, and identifying your short and long-term goals.

“Then the most important thing is that you have a functioning household budget, so that you really have a tool to use in reaching your goals and getting to where you want to be,” she said.

Another tip Brown has for gaining a better understanding of your financial situation is to review your earnings and spending over the last three months. This helps quantify both your income and expenses, she said.

“Go through detailed statements, the more detail you have, the better information you get to really see where you can affect change. If you don't have your budget in place, use that process to start creating your budget to get a realistic idea of what you might be able to do financially.” She added.

When it comes to how to bring up the financial conversation to your partner or spouse — which can be awkward sometimes — Brown suggests initiating a “financial date night." Opening up the dialogue there and gradually scheduling more dates to discuss finances. She says it can lead to a comfortable and ongoing discussion about financial matters.

“You can get into some of the nitty gritty ... Because (usually) what people do then is they just shut down and they stop talking about it," she said.