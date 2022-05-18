Financing for Buffalo Pound plant renewal, Regent Par 3 golf course lease on Regina city council agenda

Financing for the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, leasing part of the former Regent Par 3 golf course land and a downtown heritage property are some of the topics on the agenda for Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Recommendations from administration for financing the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant include giving the plant authority to negotiate financing to a maximum of $55 million that would address the additional financial requirements from the plant renewal project.

Administration also recommended council could approve the city’s portion of funding for the renewal project – $40.7 million – to come from the city’s reserves or taxes.

The site of the former Regent Par 3 golf course will also be discussed, with a proposal for the Coronation Park Community Association to lease part of the land.

The course was demolished in 2020 to make room for new development including a potential dog park and community garden.

Council will also discuss the status of the downtown Burns Hanely Building at 1863 Cornwall St.

Recommendations from administration include keeping the building a designated property within the boundaries of the Victoria Park Heritage Conservation District, or approving demolition that is subject to the property owner entering into a heritage easement and covenant agreement.

