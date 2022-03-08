Find boxes of gratitude on Tay Township trails this spring
A Port McNicoll barbershop owner has been looking for a way to spread messages of joy and gratitude to members of the community.
Nadine Woods, who owns Port McNicoll Barbershop, stumbled upon a wooden box while out walking trails with her daughter, Olivia, on mother's day three years ago.
The box was decorated with messages of gratitude.
Woods decided to continue the idea. Her husband built three boxes and she decorated them, placing them on walking trails in Tay Township.
The idea is simple: write a note about who you are, where you're from and what you're grateful for, and put it in the box.
"The idea is to spread a little bit of happiness, a little bit of cheer, when we've all gone through so much," Woods explains.
Woods also posts the messages on their Facebook page for people to read and see.
"if you're having a bad day, sometimes just that one message can cheer you up and turn your day around," Woods says. "I think it's important after having such a long period of being cooped up, that we have something to look forward to," she says.
Woods encourages everyone to get out this spring and find the boxes.
-
Tories deny opposition accusations that premier misled Manitobans on ICU patient transfersManitoba's Progressive Conservative government says Premier Heather Stefanson, who was health minister at the time, didn't know COVID-19 patients were set to be transferred out of province last May, while she was suggesting publicly Manitoba could handle a surge in cases.
-
Black advocate's virtual event hacked with hate-filled attackUPlift Black president and founder Shelly Skinner was hacked with homophobic and racial slurs and images during a virtual event meant to celebrate women.
-
OHL investigation into alleged 'inappropriate comments' completeThe Ontario Hockey League says it has completed an investigation into an allegation about ethnic slurs being made against a Russian player by an opponent during a recent Sudbury-North Bay game.
-
Third time's the charm for 'Room' at the Grand TheatreAfter being postponed twice due to pandemic restrictions and protocols, the stage production of Room hit the Grand Theatre stage Tuesday night.
-
Big names coming to perform at Sudbury arenaControversial American rapper DaBaby and award-winning Canadian comedian Russell Peters are both coming to Sudbury Community Arena in the next few months.
-
Winnipeg woman, 80, transferred to Russell hospital two months ago wants to return homeAn elderly woman from Winnipeg transferred to a hospital in western Manitoba two months ago wants to return home.
-
New Westminster woman pepper-sprayed during catalytic converter theft, police sayPolice in New Westminster are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted with pepper spray after she caught a pair of suspects stealing the catalytic converter from her car last week.
-
'Just heartbreaking': Care home residents rally donations for UkraineThree women who lived through the Second World War are sharing their stories in hopes of inspiring others to donate to Ukraine.
-
'If you see it, you can be it': The drive to get more women involved in Sask. politicsOn International Women’s Day, politicians from all levels of Saskatchewan governments are encouraging more females to get involved in decision making positions.