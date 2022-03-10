'Find it in Timmins' buy local campaign gets a new look

The Timmins Chamber of Commerce worked with some graphic artists to come up with a new font and new possibilities for its 'Find it in Timmins' marking campaign.

As COVID Pandemic health restrictions continue to lessen, the Timmins Chamber of Commerce has picked this time to re-brand and re-launch a 'buy local' campaign.

The 'Find it in Timmins' slogan has a new look and is more versatile, making it easy to include it in social media posts to promote shopping locally.

It's simplistic, but its message is clear, and local business leaders expect the new ' Find it in Timmins' slogan will also be more engaging.

“At the Chamber website, you’ll be able to download the graphics and use them in your own media and your own advertising and whatever you need for your business," said Rob Knox, president of the Timmins Chamber of Commerce.

The catchphrase is also available in French, Cree, and Hindu, and it's not just for businesses and organizations to promote finding something in Timmins, it's also for people to share that they've 'found' something in the city instead of going elsewhere.

“It allows businesses to keep their doors open and thrive and you know whenever possible we encourage people to contribute to our local economy and to just make our city a better place to be," added Knox.

Reilly Heffernan owns a sports store in Timmins.

He is also a fan of a hashtag the Chamber is encouraging people to use when posting their purchases online: #putyourmoneywhereyourhouseis

"It creates jobs, it creates an increase in activity, local sponsorships for youth programs, raffles, you name it. All the local not-for-profits come to local business for help and if we shop locally we’re going to support those businesses so they can continue to support the community," said Heffernan.

Heffernan said while some prices at locally-owned stores might be higher than at box stores, he said local business owners take pride in offering higher quality products and there are 'after-sale service perks' that often come with a purchase.

“We work on what we sell, provide that after-sale service that ends up saving you money in the long run," he said.

Chamber officials also added there are thousands of pieces of new merchandise on the way to help promote the 'Find it Timmins' graphic, and they hope to inspire people who've spent time shopping online lately, to spend money where they live.