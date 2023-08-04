Find out where the thunderstorms knocked out the power in our region

The storm that raced through Ontario Thursday evening brought wind, rain, thunderstorms and flooding in some areas.

"Localized thunderstorms caused the damage," said Tiziana Baccega Rosa of Hydro One.

Hydro One shows a multitude of power outages across our region, namely 27 outages affecting more than 847 residents and businesses in Bracebridge, 20 customers without power in Huntsville, 1,650 in Parry Sound and another 386 without power in Penetanguishene.

While the lights flickered in Barrie and Innisfil as the thunder rolled, Hydro One is not reportng power outages for those areas.

Crews are responding to all of the outages, said Baccega Rosa, and added Hydro One expects to fix all outages in our northern region by 5 p.m.