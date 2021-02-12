A local couple is gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day – and their own love story, which was born during the pandemic.

"Without COVID we wouldn't be here today," said Paulina Cisneros.

Cisneros said she'd just started dating Alnoor Keshvani when COVID-19 changed everything.

"Forced to rely on each other and spend a lot of time together, because I work from home," Cisneros said.

They moved in together in March of 2020, got engaged in May and got married three months after that.

"At the end of the day, I just couldn't imagine being with anyone else but her," Keshvani said.

They've planned for a low-key Valentine's Day.

For any couple marking the occasion, options will look very different this year.

Solé Restaurant and Wine Bar in Waterloo typically serves around 400 people on Feb. 14. This year, they've made adjustments to accommodate people in a different way.

They've sold more than 80 three-course meal kits for people to prepare at home.

Floral Images, a flower shop in Guelph, is offering curbside pickup and delivery.

"It's all about connecting with loved ones, even if you physically cannot connect with them," said Amyn Kara.

Florists say business is booming, and supply is down on some items.

"(We've) had problems getting sunflowers," Kara said. "People like sending sunflowers because they're bright and cheery."

As for the lockdown lovebirds - Keshvani and Cisneros say they're also welcoming a baby into their growing family in September, which is nearing the one-year anniversary of their pandemic wedding.